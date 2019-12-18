An ICU nurse reveals the one thing we should all remember this Christmas

One year, I even invited four of the other nurses for a big festive sleepover in my flat on Christmas Eve, and we all got a taxi to the hospital together in the morning. We did a little Secret Santa between the five of us and watched a Christmas film before going to bed. They weren’t people that I knew well, but we were all in the same boat and away from our family at Christmas so I thought it would be nice for us to be together. After all, it’s a bit sad going to bed on your own on Christmas Eve.

Apart from that, working on Christmas day is just like working any other day – it just feels like a nice weekend shift when people are more cheerful. I’m really lucky that my family live close to London, because it means I get to see them around Christmas, too. The travel disruption and occasional strikes mean that some colleagues find it really difficult to see their family at Christmas, especially if they live abroad, so some colleagues don’t get to see their loved ones at all over Christmas. But this year I’ll be at home the weekend before Christmas so I’ll get to see all of my family then, and I’ll see my fiancé’s family after Christmas, which I’m looking forward to.