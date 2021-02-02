How do you and your colleagues support one another?

“The working environment is so golden. We always check in with each other, a simple ‘’how are you doing’’ on a lunch break is all you need sometimes. There is a true sense of ‘we are all in this together’.”

How are you protecting your own mental health at this time?

“Rest and recovery time is so important. Fresh air is my golden rule. Working in tight PPE masks for 12 hours at a time means that nurses don’t get a lot of fresh air whilst working. So I try and go for a walk on my off days at my local park to help with my wellbeing. I feel it makes a difference to me. I also don’t feel guilty binge-watching on my favourite Netflix series on my off days.”

How can people help the NHS during this difficult time?

Keep safe, follow the guidelines and take precautions. Check in with your elderly relatives, particularly those living alone. Loneliness is leaving a big impact on mental health wellbeing and it’s important we come together during this time and check in with our loved ones. Educate your loved ones on the importance of staying safe.

And what would you say to someone thinking about a new career in the NHS?

“Remember what inspired you to be a nurse/doctor/midwife, and always remember that passion when things get tough. Healthcare professionals are in the fortunate position to help those in a time when they need us more than ever. Working in the NHS is a beautiful feeling to be a part of. Things are tough at the moment, but it will all be over one day.”

Zara works for the Barts Health Trust.