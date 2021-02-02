Covid-19: this is what it’s really like to work for the NHS right now
Just a few months ago, a parliamentary report shared emerging evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is negatively affecting the mental health and wellbeing of NHS staff.
“They may have experienced a significant change in their work patterns and roles, exposure to infection, and isolation from family and friends,” it stated, before going on to reference “reports of burnout, anxiety, and depression among staff.”
In a bid to find out more, Stylist sat down with six NHS workers to speak frankly about the coronavirus’ impact on their lives. And these conversations quickly proved to be not just illuminating, but heartening, too.
From what they’re doing to protect their own mental health, to why they feel prouder than ever of their career choices, here’s what they had to say.
Jan, practice nurse
How has your job changed during the pandemic?
“Before the pandemic, I travelled the breadth of the country, training various healthcare professionals. Nowadays, I’ve switched to a Zoom approach, which has changed my whole way of training.
“Another big switch is that I am now vaccinating, vaccinating, vaccinating. Being a nurse, though, means I am adaptable – in my time I’ve been invited to be president of the Primary Care Cardiovascular Society (the first woman to do so, and the first nurse!), and have been the editor of a national nursing journal for 15 years.
“It’s been really amazing to have got to go to all sorts of amazing places being a nurse – it really is what you make of it, and I would encourage anyone to go out there and make these opportunities for themselves.”
How do you and your colleagues support one another?
“Just being kind to each other. When I’m in practice, we try every day to have a laugh. We just try to make the most of everything that’s going well, and if we get any good news at all we tend to share it – everything which is good at the moment is amplified. The vaccine rollout was really exciting: giving the vaccine gives us all a sense of hope, and that you are offering health to people, instead of picking up the pieces of disease. It’s one of the absolute best things I’ve ever done in my career.
“I remember the first baby I delivered, the first man’s hand I held as he died, and now I know I’ll always remember the first person I vaccinated – these are vulnerable people who tried everything they could to get there. It’s incredible. One woman had dementia and we sang the whole way through as used to be a singer. It’s sad that we’re not allowed to hug people now but you can still be kind. Mentally for people it’s amazing, I find it does as much for their mind as it does their immune system.”
How are you protecting your own mental health?
“I am very aware that I am a key worker, and I do still get to go out and go work and still see people. I like the funny things that happen at work – I have WhatsApp groups and have Zoom meetings with the girls I did midwifery with years ago. It’s all about having something to look forward to. I also enjoy eating nice food, watching box sets and talking to my mum. I find that it’s so important to try to keep in contact with people – and carrying on laughing. At work, we’re also putting together a mental health day post-Covid, which will be a day of wellbeing for NHS staff, looking at how we can help.”
How can people help the NHS during this difficult time?
“People should do what they know they should – follow the rules, stay at home. We all know what we should be doing, and please do go out of your way to be extra kind. I would ask everyone to take a minute before you get cross with someone and realise that life at the moment is extremely tough for a lot of people.”
Jan works for Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Amy, occupational therapy assistant
How did you go about starting your career in the NHS?
“I always wanted to be a film director, and even studied for it at college! However, I became quite unwell with my mental health at 18, something that took a long time to start to recover from. Going through my own experiences made me see that I actually really wanted to help those suffering from a mental health illness, and I also wanted to give back to services that had helped me over the years.
“I started by volunteering within my local mental health NHS trust for a recovery college where I did admin duties and spoke of my journey at conferences and events. Not long after, I applied for a peer support worker role at the recovery college, supporting those with ill mental health through my own lived experience.
“It was after this I realised I wanted to continue a career in the NHS within mental health and moved on to volunteer with an occupational therapy team on adult acute mental health wards before applying for a paid role of an occupational therapy assistant within the same team which is what I’m currently doing now and I absolutely love it. I am due to start the nursing associate degree within my trust in March this year, finally getting to start my mental health nursing career. ”
How has your role changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic?
“My role has changed a lot. We now deliver double the therapy groups to patients to keep them in single-sex groups, not mixing wards so to avoid any potential spread. We now also offer more to the patients, mindfulness sessions in the morning and a social group in the evening. I now work 9am-7:30pm and my shifts could be Monday to Sunday rather than my original 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.
“Introduction of PPE has also been a big change. Masks have been particularly difficult to get used to, not just for us staff but patients too. Sometimes they can be a communication barrier which can be frustrating but they are incredibly necessary to keep patients safe. ”
How do you feel when you are getting ready for work now?
“I’ve always loved going into work because I really do love my job. I still very much love getting up and ready for work, ready for the day ahead and it makes me proud to know I’m going to serve a purpose and hopefully make a difference to someone’s day.
“However, I have noticed I feel tired a lot more than I used to. ”
How do you feel when you come home at the end of the day?
“I feel tired, but also proud. I’m proud because I know I’ve helped to make a patient’s day more productive and fun, I’ve provided the care I’ve wanted to for many years. I’ve made a difference. And that’s something I’ll always feel proud of. ”
How do you and your colleagues support one another?
“We’ve taught each other to have a good laugh because it does help us get through. We also check in with each other, we’ve also made it known that we can ask questions and we can talk openly when we need to which is very important. ”
How are you protecting your own mental health?
“By keeping myself busy and occupied. Being able to continue to go into work every day actually helps a lot, as it gives a sense of purpose. On days off, I watch new shows on Netflix, catch up with family and friends over text message and spend time with my husband and son. I do advocate for cups of tea also, I feel a cup of tea always helps. ”
What do you say to people who think Covid-19 is “just the flu”?
“That they should be thankful they’ve not seen the true reality of what is happening on Covid and ICU wards. Please, get your vaccine when you are offered it, wear a mask, keep your distance and abide by government rules. ”
What would you say to someone thinking about starting a new career in the NHS?
“The NHS really is a wonderful organisation to work for. If you are someone who wants to help others and are kind, empathetic, and compassionate, it is definitely the place to work. ”
Amy works at the Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Shaira, therapeutic radiographer
What was your job before the pandemic, and how has it changed?
“After completing a three-year degree in Therapeutic Radiography, I have become a Macmillan radiographer, which means that I treat cancer patients with radiation otherwise known as radiotherapy.
“We use machines called linear accelerators to deliver the radiation to the patient, which use high energy rays to kill cancer cells. This involves working closely alongside the physics and planning radiographer teams as well as the oncologists. My role is to treat the patient, help with advice on side effects, assist in data entry and be a good support mechanism during the patient’s cancer pathway.
“Since the pandemic began, though, the emotional support element of the job has become more important as patients are no longer able to bring relatives with them during treatment unless they physically need a carer, which has been hard.
“The atmosphere is also much quieter as we are no longer able to mix in the staff room and some colleagues are shielding or self-isolating. Having to wear PPE such as gloves, aprons and goggles is something that I never thought I’d have to do in my career! Even with all these challenges, we make sure we continue to provide excellent care, global pandemic or not.”
How do you feel when you get ready for work now?
“I feel motivated to come to work as I know our cancer patients are very grateful to be able to continue to receive the care they need at this time. The commute to work is much quieter now and the journey almost feels eerie, that is until I reach my department and am able to see all my colleagues and our patients with warming smiles. Ultimately I feel proud when I get to work and put on my uniform because I know I am either helping to save a life or improve the quality of life of others.”
And what about when you get home at the end of the day?
“I do feel tired and exhausted when I get home but I make sure I go straight into the shower and put my clothes into the wash so I can protect my mum. I leave work at work and keep myself busy at home until I go to bed. I still feel good knowing that I still am able to work and provide a service by helping others as they rely on me and my colleagues.”
How do you and your colleagues support one another?
“We make sure that we check on one another regularly and that we take adequate breaks if needed. We also try to share the workload amongst ourselves to relieve strain. Just by simply motivating one another to get through the day with reassuring words is more than enough to try to keep smiles all round.”
How are you protecting your own mental health at this time?
“Ensuring I am getting adequate sleep and keeping a balanced healthy diet! I keep myself busy at home by doing cleaning, using the Headspace app to relax, renovating my home and having frequent video calls with my family. This can even include a spa day at home to help me de-stress and I have also recently started a new hobby of crochet, the much cooler version of knitting!”
How can people help the NHS during this difficult time?
“Please do follow government guidelines. They are led by scientists and health professionals. So make sure you’re staying at home when possible, working from home, practising social distancing, washing hands regularly and keeping hand sanitizer with you.
“You also need to be ensuring you are eating a good balanced diet, taking any vitamins regularly, doing exercise when you can to ensure you are in best of health and not falling ill. A lot of help and advice for general health queries can be found on the NHS England website or you can pop into your local pharmacy for more acute issues rather than attending the hospital if it is not needed as well as contacting NHS 111 for advice before going to A&E departments.”
And what would you say to someone thinking about/starting a new career in the NHS?
“I would say to go for it! Honestly, if you’re up for a challenge and can adapt to change, a career in the NHS is for you. It is such a rewarding job and you feel content at the end of your shift. I would say be prepared for challenges but be reassured that you are never alone and you will always have others to fall back onto for advice or help!”
Shaira works at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London.
CK, diagnostic radiographer
How did you go about starting your career in the NHS?
“I studied BSc Diagnostic Radiography at the University of Leeds. The degree was structured around 46 weeks of the year, so that’s 23 weeks of lectures and 23 weeks’ placement in the NHS. When I graduated I applied and thankfully got offered a job at one of the hospitals I trained at: Leeds General Infirmary.”
What was your job before the pandemic, and how has it changed?
“My current job role as a diagnostic radiographer has changed in ways such as: patients presenting with a new virus that very little is known about, an adjustment to wearing masks, PPE and social distancing as well as a lot more working hours.”
How do you feel about your job now?
“I feel really tired; it’s exhausting and relentless for frontline staff at the moment. But I give thanks and am grateful to be of service at this time.”
How do you and your colleagues support one another?
“Honest, open communication and an understanding in covering each other’s hours/ shifts if they become unwell or run down and sharing the workload through supportive teamwork.”
How are you protecting your own mental health at this time?
“I practise self-care with an awareness of my needs. I am blessed to have an amazing therapist that holds kindly space for me weekly, and I also practise meditation twice a day. I connect with my loved ones and support network and allow myself to be vulnerable.
“I also practise yoga and teach yin yoga to staff at the hospital, for which I am grateful.”
What would you say to someone thinking about a new career in the NHS?
“I feel that being of service is one way of living purposefully and working in the NHS is a powerful act of service. If you’re feeling drawn to this kind of caring profession, reach out to others who are in the realm of healthcare, contact universities, visit online open days and do a little research into the area you are interested in. There are a vast amount of opportunities within multidisciplinary healthcare teamwork.”
And how can people help the NHS during this difficult time?
“Be aware of the symptoms and get checked if you start showing or develop any of them. You also help by being at home when possible, wearing a mask whilst around others in public and washing your hands.”
Zara, registered adult nurse
What was your job before the pandemic, and how has it changed?
“I have always been passionate about surgical nursing, supporting patients in their preoperative and post-operative care. My ward was very busy, but I had an amazing team, supportive manager and brilliant mentors around me, which grew my love for the speciality even more. I loved working as a surgical nurse.
“When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, very quickly changes started to occur on the ward. We were having daily briefings from our nursing seniors on safe hand hygiene practice, PPE teaching and told the realities that Covid positive patients would be admitted onto the wards. There were also conversations about ward nurses across the whole hospital being redeployed to ICU to accommodate for the number of Covid cases rising daily.”
“I was one of the nurses from my surgical ward redeployed to ICU and I was there for three months. Although I did have great support from my team who trained and mentored me so I could confidently deliver safe care to patients, it was still scary as I’d had no previous ICU experience before this. I tried my best to adapt to the new working environment.
“After my redeployment period, I took on a new role as a junior sister for acute and chronic pain services. This is a specialist nursing role that I have always dreamed of working in as it combined my love for surgical nursing with specialist nursing. However, the first day back into the new year (2021), I was once again redeployed to the same intensive care unit I was first redeployed to in March 2020.
“At present, I am working in a Covid ICU caring for sick Covid patients and will remain there until the number of cases starts to reduce.”
How do you feel when you get ready for work now?
“I try my best to set a positive mindset before going on the shift. That’s so important. However, I do also feel nervous because I don’t know what to expect anymore. I don’t know if the patient I was looking after the previous day has deteriorated overnight or been transferred to a different hospital or worst of all has passed away.
“You truly don’t know what to expect during this time. The nature of working in ICU is that it is a pressured, stressful environment. We are caring for the sickest patients in the hospital, in fact the sickest Covid patients who are requiring lifesaving ventilated support.”
How do you feel when you come home at the end of the day?
“Exhausted – it’s both mentally and physically demanding. There is no simple way to put it. We all feel the same. We are on our feet for 12 hours a day/the whole night. If a bed space becomes empty it does not take long for it to be filled with an emergency admission from A&E or the wards.”
How do you and your colleagues support one another?
“The working environment is so golden. We always check in with each other, a simple ‘’how are you doing’’ on a lunch break is all you need sometimes. There is a true sense of ‘we are all in this together’.”
How are you protecting your own mental health at this time?
“Rest and recovery time is so important. Fresh air is my golden rule. Working in tight PPE masks for 12 hours at a time means that nurses don’t get a lot of fresh air whilst working. So I try and go for a walk on my off days at my local park to help with my wellbeing. I feel it makes a difference to me. I also don’t feel guilty binge-watching on my favourite Netflix series on my off days.”
How can people help the NHS during this difficult time?
Keep safe, follow the guidelines and take precautions. Check in with your elderly relatives, particularly those living alone. Loneliness is leaving a big impact on mental health wellbeing and it’s important we come together during this time and check in with our loved ones. Educate your loved ones on the importance of staying safe.
And what would you say to someone thinking about a new career in the NHS?
“Remember what inspired you to be a nurse/doctor/midwife, and always remember that passion when things get tough. Healthcare professionals are in the fortunate position to help those in a time when they need us more than ever. Working in the NHS is a beautiful feeling to be a part of. Things are tough at the moment, but it will all be over one day.”
Zara works for the Barts Health Trust.
Amy, CK, Jan, Shaira and Zara are supporting the We Are The NHS campaign. To find out more about a career in the NHS, please search ‘NHS Careers’ or visit We Are The NHS to find available roles and training support on offer.
Images: NHS