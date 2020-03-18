When a friend made a quick throwaway comment about how my mum could be a life coach, things hadn’t been going that well for me.

My finances were in the red (getting my card declined while buying milk was a particular low point), my career was limping along and my friendships were falling by the wayside.

I wondered what would happen if I handed control of my life over to my mum – something I’ve been actively resisting all of my adult life – and offered myself up to her unique brand of tough love. I decided to test the waters.

“You’re reactive, not proactive,” she tells me, quickly getting into her stride. “It’s like your brain is a busy train station – things just come and go, and you’re not in control of any of it. If you had a mantra, it would be ‘Oh fuck, I forgot.’”