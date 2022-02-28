They agree that yachting is often displayed most prominently at events like Cannes. “You might see people on the red carpet and have no idea who they are, but there’s a reason why they’re being elevated. They’re being seen, but so is the person who invited them there.”

The expert claims that the strategic elevation of people, particularly women, is something they’ve seen firsthand in the industry. “You often see someone with a million followers, always travelling and being pictured on a private jet and you think: ‘Well, how are they doing that? Where are they going and who with?’”

The practice was broached by model Emily Ratajkowski in her 2021 memoir My Body, where she detailed being paid $25,000 at the start of her career to go to the SuperBowl with disgraced Malaysian financier Jho Low, who “‘just liked to have famous men and women around’”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski said: “I was on the clock,” and was “unaware” about what was expected of her during the date. She told the paper that she had been “unsure of why she was there, how long she had to stay and who her agent had to check with at the end of the night to find out whether she could leave”.