YOU author Caroline Kepnes has an important message for anyone who’s fallen for Joe

As a woman, what was it like writing from the perspective of a male serial killer? What was your inspiration for this?

It’s always a fascinating topic. I wrote for a couple of TV shows where it was a given that women were writing for male characters. That’s the way it should be – I’ve written short stories from the male perspective as well as the female perspective. All writing for me is an exercise about human life, and why we do what we do. I jump into the head of a character to find out how it works in there.

I’ll say this though: If Joe were a woman, do you think men would be grappling with their feelings for her? I’ve always been irked by the unique pressure on women to be sweet, grateful and forgiving. For me, in the back of my mind, it was like this pressure locks us up and kills us. (Spoiler alert: Thus the end of the book). At the time, I had no idea that this many people would ever read my work – a blessing beyond belief – and it’s thrilling to see this large cultural conversation about interpersonal relationships and our response to fictional stories about modern love.