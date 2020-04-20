“I’m having therapy over Zoom and there’s been an important shift in what we focus on”

The last time I saw my therapist in person, I was carrying a Poundland bag of tinned fish. Those stockpiling food had apparently forgotten that the discount store sold tinned goods – and there was one right by Jackie’s* office.

It was Monday 16 March and, just after I left the house for my appointment, Boris Johnson had asked the public to avoid all unnecessary journeys – the first hint that lockdown was coming. I spent the three-tube trek across London analysing the sensations in my throat, convinced I was about to cough and send ripples of terror through the carriage. When I arrived at the concrete council building where Jackie holds her sessions, I rang the buzzer with my knuckle, and afterwards pumped sanitiser into my hands from the bottle in the waiting area.