There are 6 different ‘money types’. Which one are you?

When you think about the relationship you, your friends or your family have with money, there are probably two distinct groups that come to mind: spenders and savers.

But what if we told you that these aren’t the only ‘money types’ that exist? That, according to recent research, there are actually six distinct ‘money types’?

That’s the focus of new research from First Direct, YouGov and psychologist Dr Oliver Robinson, which identifies the six different types of people there are when it comes to money: the juggling one, the driven one, the living in the moment one, the level-headed one, the self-sufficient one and the balanced one.