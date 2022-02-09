5 tips to avoid being ripped off when shopping online, according to money saving expert Angellica Bell
As new research warns of the danger of online rip-offs, money saving expert Angellica Bell shares her top tips on staying safe when shopping online.
In 2022, we are shopping online more than ever, but worrying new research from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) estimates that seven out of 10 people have experienced potential rip-offs when buying online.
From hidden charges that hike up prices to pressure selling and subscription traps, the CMA identified a number of shady practices that we don’t always recognise as red flags, despite over 70% of us having experienced them in some form.
“As online shopping grows and grows, we’re increasingly concerned about businesses using misleading sales tactics, like pressure selling or hidden charges, to dupe people into parting with their cash,” explains Andrea Coscelli, the CMA’s chief executive.
“None of us would accept these tactics in the real world. But we might not realise how much they influence what we buy online.”
The CMA’s latest campaign, The Online Rip-Off Tip-Off, fronted by Angellica Bell, the co-presenter of The Martin Lewis Money Show, is designed to hand power back to shoppers by making them more aware of potential traps.
“Online shopping keeps growing, and retailers have had to adapt the way they market their products and how they reach consumers,” Bell tells Stylist.
“As digital retail evolves and becomes increasingly saturated, retailers are having to think of more ways to get their products seen, and sometimes those tactics can be misleading.”
Bell explains that while the practices aren’t necessarily “scams” and only falsified reviews are currently illegal, they can often lead to wasted money, time and mistrust.
Most transactions are fair and transparent, Bell says, however, becoming clued up to the sly ‘tricks of the trade’ is the best way for consumers to avoid online rip-offs.
“One thing that we need to get hot on is shopping around,” she explains. “If you see a product online that you want to buy, do your homework. Take the product number and search it elsewhere. Make sure you know how much it costs to be delivered to you, whether you’d have to pay to return it or if that’s included in the cost. Something might look cheaper on one site, but there could be potential added costs afterwards.”
The CMA’s research found that 85% of respondents believed that businesses using practices like subscription traps are being dishonest with their customers, with 83% being less likely to buy from them in the future. Others reported that they had wasted money on a disappointing product or experience, spent cash they couldn’t afford to or wasted time trying to undo the harm caused after being ripped off online.
“This campaign is not about making people feel bad or that they’re not alert or savvy with their money,” Bell stresses.
“It’s got nothing to do with being good with money. These sly tricks of the trade can outwit the best of us, so it’s important to stay on top of it. It’s about being empowered and knowing that you have the tools so that these things don’t get the better of you.”
Bell also advises watching out for “limited time only” deals that promise a temporarily low price, as well as service subscriptions that are complicated to cancel and products with fake reviews.
“It’s widely documented that some businesses pay for people to give positive reviews of their products, so something I always say is ‘review the reviews’. Look into the specifics of the description. Does it sound like they’ve actually used the product? It can be difficult to spot, but take your time. Do your homework and don’t feel pressure.”
“Remember, most online transactions are fair and transparent, but there’s just little ways and little things that we can look out for to help ourselves stay alert in this evolving world we’re living in.
“Don’t feel pressured into buying, always read the terms and conditions and know your rights – because it’s your money.”
How to spot an online rip-off
Don’t be fooled by trial offers
Once you’re signed up, it can be easy to forget when the trial ends. Know when you will be charged and how to unsubscribe. Try setting up a calendar reminder to review your subscription before the end of the trial period.
Have a plan on what you need and want to buy
Always check at least two sites before buying; it pays to shop around.
Don’t feel pressured into buying right now
Lots of retailers have multiple sales a year – there will likely be others later.
Watch out for hidden fees
Treat the original price with caution – if it is low, it might be designed to lure you in.
Put your offline hat on
When shopping online, it’s important to think whether you would put up with the same sneaky tactics when you shop on the high street. Don’t think or buy differently, just because you’re shopping online.
If you spot something online that’s misleading, get advice. You can contact Citizens Advice if you are in England and Wales. If you are in Scotland, you can contact Advice Direct Scotland or The Consumer Council if you are based in Northern Ireland.
Images: Getty