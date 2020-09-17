“I was scammed out of my life savings. Here’s what I want you to know”

The scammer called at the worst possible time for me and the best possible time for him. I was grieving the end of a four-year relationship, sleeping badly at night and sobbing at my laptop during the day while sending upbeat, competent-sounding messages to colleagues over Slack. My boss was away, so I was effectively doing two jobs at once. I was devastated, exhausted and distracted; any mental sharpness I usually possessed hacked bluntly away.

Then, on a Thursday evening in late July, my phone rang. “Hello, Ms Crockett?” said a male voice (friendly, polite, respectful). “My name is Gary Clayton. I’m calling from NatWest’s fraud prevention team. We’ve detected some suspicious activity on your account.”

‘Gary’ rattled through several direct debits that had been set up on my account over the last 24 hours, and asked if I recognised any of them. I didn’t. He asked me to open my online banking app and check for any other unfamiliar transactions. I did, and spotted a pending payment to Netflix that I hadn’t made. No problem, he said; he’d block those transactions straight away.