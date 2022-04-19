In Stylist’s new digital series In the Red, we investigate how debt is really impacting young women in 2022 – from our relationship with credit cards and shopping to examining how debt informs our relationships, our beauty regimes and the way we operate in the world.

It used to be that a pen and paper and maybe an Excel spreadsheet were the main tools for the money-savvy.

But now, thanks to open banking, AI and some clever app developers, we have technology at our fingertips to help us save and invest our money.

If, like me, you already have app-weariness (“Oh you have an app for that do you? Make me care!”), you’re not going to be thrilled at the idea of downloading more onto your phone. But bear with me, because a few of them (just a few) are really worth your consideration to help you manage your money like a pro.

Speak to a Financial Conduct Authority registered financial adviser before taking financial advice, and think carefully before making any decision.