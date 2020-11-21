Charlotte Church just got real about the “fear” of money so many of us have

She explained how learning to make choices about her finances helps her feel more in control, saying: “I think that seeing it […] that it’s quite neutral, actually. It isn’t either good or bad, it’s this neutral thing that is to be moulded and manipulated.”

Church further explained: “Once you eradicate the fear, blow away the myths […] that surround it – that it’s this incredibly complex ‘Oh I was terrible at maths at school’ or whatever it might be – just see it as this flowing energy course that you can manipulate and work with.”

Of course, Church has a lot more money to take control of than the average woman. But, regardless of how much you earn or have saved, tackling this fear that so many of us experience when it comes to money can help us have a better relationship with our finances.

Speak to a Financial Conduct Authority registered financial adviser before taking financial advice, and think carefully before making any decision.