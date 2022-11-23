So just how do you start the inevitably awkward conversation and avoid festive debt hangover?

Be honest

“Having an open and honest conversation with your friends and family as early as possible is the best way to avoid any uncomfortable situations later down the line,” explains Alina Jaffer, a personal finance expert at Virgin Money. “Rising costs will be affecting everyone in some way, so it is likely that many people will feel relieved that you’re the first person to broach the topic.”

Of course, you don’t need to share any personal details to justify your financial caution. Just do your best to explain that your budget is tighter this year and you don’t want either party to feel pressure to spend money they simply don’t have. It may feel uncomfortable at first, but it has to beat the anxiety of watching the cash draining from your account.