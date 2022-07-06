If not having £500 of savings is a sign of financial crisis, where does that leave… all of us?

But today’s headlines made me take note. Charlie Nunn, the chief executive of Lloyds bank, issued a statement saying that most of its customers have less than £500 of savings in their accounts. To him, this was evidence of crisis; to me, this is the norm.

It was a sign that my circumstances were worse than I thought. Suddenly, I was a poster girl for financial doom. My savings, or lack of, were being used as evidence that things in this country had got bad. Nunn said that customers “might have money elsewhere. But what we can see [in their accounts] is less than £500. So it’s a very important starting point for looking at financial resilience.”

On the surface, I’m doing pretty well. I rent a home and have a steady income. But I lack significant savings, and I don’t have money ‘elsewhere’. I have barely more than the average Lloyds customer to my name; an amount that’s risen and fallen over the years as I’ve squirrelled small amounts aside on the pay days of quieter months and spent more during squeezed periods. But the idea that I should only now think about how to be more financially resilient is what stings.