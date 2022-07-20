In the comments, people spoke about other ways being single is affecting their finances – with one highlighting the cost of transport.

“If you get the train you can get a two-together railcard or if you drive the travel cost is effectively reduced as two people are in the vehicle,” one commented. “I love visiting my friends in relationships but they seem to be moving further and further away into the suburbs and countryside as they settle down so my costs to see them are increasing.”

Another user highlighted the cost of wedding seasons and how they impact her finances. “Wedding season is another big one, especially when they aren’t local,” she said. “My friends can’t understand why I don’t want to be in the same hotel as them when it’s £300+ just for the room. Not to mention travel and presents.”