The cost of living has been a topic of much discussion here in the UK, as we helplessly watch the cost of gas, electricity and supermarket shops creep up.

And while the crisis is a result of government decisions and global shortages, UK households are the ones hit the hardest by it all, leaving some to figure out how to save, save, save as the costs continue to go up, with food being one of the biggest areas affected by the cost of living crisis.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the cost of an average basket of groceries increased by 4.2% in the year to December, with items like a 250g box of tea bags up 5p to £2.05 in the past year and milk rose by 3p to an average 46p a pint.