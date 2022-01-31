How 6 women around the UK are really feeling about the cost of living crisis

Rebecca, 36, is a single mother of four living in Newquay, Cornwall. She’s decided to look for a property with her mum after struggling with living costs.

“I was saving a deposit to buy my own house pre-Covid, but property prices have risen so much that I’m no longer in a position to do so. My gas and electricity bills have increased so drastically that I have to hold out putting the heating on and get the kids to put on extra layers to stay warm. Rising petrol prices have also been a big problem, as my children are in three different schools and nurseries eight miles away from each other.

I run my own business and used to rent out a unit to work from, but I’ve now had to start working from home. I’m worried I’ll have to move my children to different schools if petrol prices continue to rise, or if we’re forced to relocate to a cheaper area. They’ve been through so much over the last two years and the last thing that I want to do is to unsettle them even more.

Due to the rising cost of living, I have now made the decision to move in with my mum as we can afford a bigger property to rent if we’re living together. She will take on a share of the bills, which will benefit us both until I’m in a position to buy in the future.”