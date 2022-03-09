As energy prices worldwide hit record highs and MPs are warned that the rising cost of living will prove “fatal” for some of the poorest families in the UK, Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis addressed the crisis in a one-hour special on Tuesday night, saying: “It’s going to feel like a grand a year,” and that “some areas need political, not money-saving, intervention”.

While 1 April is traditionally the time for utility and public service price hikes, Lewis warned that 2022 is going to be “the worst” in his professional memory with inflation predicted to hit 8%.

“So many people are understandably unable to process the scale of the increases and unable to meet the price. It is depressing and dangerous,” he added.

While not much can be done about the increases in the energy market, Lewis did, however, share important advice for mitigating the impact of some of the rises.