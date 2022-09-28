Cost of living scams: what do they look like and how can you avoid them?
Fraud cases are increasing as scammers exploit the rising cost of living.
Between rising inflation, a looming recession, sky high energy bills and a lack of proper government support, things are extremely tough for millions of households across the country right now. But amid the increased financial burden, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported a rise in new fraud tactics, and warned consumers to be aware of scammers using the cost of living crisis to target victims.
Previous Covid-19-related scams involved text messages apparently from the NHS that claimed victims had been in close contact with someone who had the Omicron variant.
However, fraudsters have now developed phishing email and text messages offering energy and council tax rebates or encouraging people to apply for a “cost of living payment”, mimicking the genuine government support packages available.
In a two-week period to 5 August, more than 1,500 reports were made to the suspicious emails reporting service (SERS), run by the National Cyber Security Centre, about fraudulent emails pretending to be legitimate energy rebates from Ofgem, the energy regulator. According to consumer website Which.co.uk, people have also reported receiving cold calls offering the £150 energy council tax rebate.
The Department for Work and Pensions has since issued a warning about the fraudulent activity, emphasising that rebates and support packages will be processed automatically and the public do not need to apply for it.
“Scammers know that the cost of living crisis is affecting almost every person and household in the UK, so understand that making contact on such a broad topic is more likely to gain traction,” Natalia Lachim, money and budget expert from Discount Code tells Stylist.
Indeed, Which.co.uk also warned against tricks involving impersonating popular brands, such as supermarkets, with tempting giveaways of food or cash or petrol gift cards. “If you see a tempting offer, check a brand’s official social media page or website to see if the post is authentic,” it advises on its website.
There are also a few key red flags to look out for to keep you, your money and personal information safe.
How to spot (and avoid) cost of living scams
Be suspicious of random contact
“If you have been contacted out of the blue either via text, email or phone call, claiming to be an authoritative company such as gov.uk, your energy provider or your local council, although you haven’t reached out to them directly, this is a sign of a scam,” says Lachim.
Ignore the contact and avoid replying, or hang up the phone, and contact the company directly. If this was not a scam, then the provider will completely understand why you hung up.
Protect your sensitive information
It is incredibly rare for legitimate organisations to reach out and ask directly for your sensitive information, especially if you are not expecting them to.
“If someone contacts you and claims to be from a legitimate organisation, asking for personal information, such as card details, then this is a sign of a scam,” explains Lachim. “ If this happens, simply hang up the call or ignore the message, and contact the legitimate company directly. Finally, if a company asks for information such as your full password or PIN then this is a guarantee of a scam. Banks and other companies may ask to confirm, say, the first and last characters of your password but that is it.”
Know what legitimate cost of living support is available
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in February that all households with the council tax band of A-D will receive a rebate for £150. For the majority of households who pay their council tax by direct debit, this will have been paid automatically and should have been received by now. For those who don’t pay by direct debit, most councils collected bank details using secure, online portals. If you receive correspondence from the council, asking for your bank details, then you should hang up immediately, as councils will not do this. If you are still waiting for your rebate, then you should contact the council directly.
Sunak also announced that all households with an electricity supply will receive a £400 grant, which will be paid automatically in lump sums. There is no need to apply or contact your energy supplier to set this up.
““If you receive a message from your energy provider or even by ‘Ofgem’ inviting you to click on a link to apply or claim your rebate, then this is definitely a scam. Avoid clicking any links and forward the message to 7726,”” says Lachim.
What to do if you have been scammed
There aren’t many worse feelings than realising you have been scammed and have either put your personal information at risk or even lost money. But the important thing is not to panic.
“If you realise you are a victim of a scam, you must immediately end all further communication,” says Lachim. “If you have provided personal information, such as bank details and passwords, then contact your bank directly and tell them what happened. This can be really stressful but try and stay as calm as possible, as your bank will do all they can to help.”
Once you’ve spoken with your bank, change any passwords that may be compromised. Then you should report the scam through the Action Fraud website, which will help track down the scammer and prevent them from continuing their operation.
For more information, visit ActionFraud.com.
Images: Getty