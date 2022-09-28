Between rising inflation, a looming recession, sky high energy bills and a lack of proper government support, things are extremely tough for millions of households across the country right now. But amid the increased financial burden, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported a rise in new fraud tactics, and warned consumers to be aware of scammers using the cost of living crisis to target victims.

Previous Covid-19-related scams involved text messages apparently from the NHS that claimed victims had been in close contact with someone who had the Omicron variant.

However, fraudsters have now developed phishing email and text messages offering energy and council tax rebates or encouraging people to apply for a “cost of living payment”, mimicking the genuine government support packages available.