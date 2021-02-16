The Covid-19 pandemic has plunged the entire world into a Looking Glass-type state of disarray – one huge side effect being a global economic slump. Britain is experiencing its deepest recession since records began and, like with many unpleasant things, this will affect woman harshly in a number of ways.

So how are things different this time, and how will the latest economic blow affect women specifically? According to Bukiie Smart, financial coach and founder of millennial financial platform Save Spend Invest, the news is both good and bad.

She advises that more women may have entered the workforce than during and immediately after the 2008 financial crash, and the pay gap may have closed slightly, but we still face similar – and larger – struggles in comparison to men. “A disproportionate number of women tend to work in lower-paying jobs, such as in hospitality and education,” Smart adds.