In the YouGov survey, credit cards emerged as the most prevalent method, with 34% of prospective borrowers citing it as their preferred option, compared to 17% expecting to choose an agreed overdraft, 15% using buy now, pay later schemes and 12% borrowing from friends and family.

“The fact that the nation is relying more heavily on credit cards, as the latest Bank of England figures reveal, is depressingly inevitable,” says Laura Howard, a personal finance expert at Forbes Advisor UK. “Basic everyday costs have, for many, simply outrun what’s affordable from take-home pay, leaving credit cards as the only payment option left.

“This means that those who already had credit card debt are now tackling a bigger balance. And for those who kept a credit card for ‘emergencies only’ – that emergency has arrived.”