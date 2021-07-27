Have you ever experienced that sinking feeling, much like a hangover, that creeps over you after a day or night out. Did I really spend that much?

Overspending may seem fun at the time when the drinks are flowing, but the aftermath usually follows the same routine: wincing at the sight of your bank statement and vowing to lock your card away for all eternity (or at least until your next pay day), only to be tempted by the group chat’s coos over half-price wine a few days later.

This all-too familiar feeling has a name: ‘credit cringe’. And it seems like we’re experiencing it more than ever before.