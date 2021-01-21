Selina Flavius, author of Black Girl Finance: Let’s Talk Money, says the first thing to know is that having a “bad” credit score does not mean you’re a terrible person who’s bad at maths and rubbish with money.

“It usually means that you are human and have made some mistakes in the past and not managed the credit you have been leant (usually by a financial institution such as a bank or a utilities company) in the best way possible,” she says. “You may assume you have a ‘bad’ credit score if you apply for a form of credit – a mortgage, car loan or mobile phone contract – and are denied, because of something on your credit report and score. Essentially your credit score is not at the level you need it to be to do the thing you want.

“It’s important to understand that with time and patience you can improve your credit score. It may mean that for the time being you are denied access to credit or, if you are fortunate enough to still be offered some form of credit, it might not be at the best interest rate.”