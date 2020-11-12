My friend Laura* also had a lot to (secretly) say about the subject in a frustrated voicenote, saying: “Money was very scarce when I was growing up, so as soon as I earned my own money from my Saturday job in the hairdressers when I was 14, I would immediately spend it on chocolate, clothes and makeup.

“When I finally left for uni, I was bombarded with offers of credit, a student loan, a Topshop card and an overdraft that I’m still in. My ex-boyfriend also introduced me to the not-so-wonderful world of credit cards and we used it while travelling around for a bit. I’m still in £7,000 debt with that.

“Because of my creative career choice, I’ve never been on a big salary. My friends, however, earn a lot and I always try to keep up with them because I don’t want to miss out. The thing is that I don’t even do anything extravagant: I rent a cheap house in Leeds, I’ve only been on one weekend away in the last three years and I’ve been paying towards my debt every month. But I do spend little bits on my social life and it all just adds up.

“I had to freeze those debt repayments for a bit because I was put on furlough for over six months. And now, instead of making up for those missed payments, I’m spending a little extra money on making my room nicer so that I have somewhere nice to hibernate in this crappy time. But I do know I need to stop this and I will take control of it again, because it’s not really my money and being debt-free will feel better than buying things.”