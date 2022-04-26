In Stylist’s new digital series In the Red, we investigate how debt is really impacting young women in 2022 – from our connection with credit cards and shopping to examining how debt informs our relationships, our beauty regimes and the way we operate in the world.

Whether we like it or not, debt is a part of all of our lives. From student loans and mortgage repayments to credit card payments and dipping into our overdrafts, it’s become a familiar aspect of our day-to-day.

But despite impacting nearly everyone, debt is often seen as something scary and overwhelming. In a Stylist reader survey, 74% of the 2,247 respondents said they worried about debt, while 58% said debt had impacted their lifestyle choices.

So how founded are our worries about debt and can understanding more about it help us make better financial decisions?