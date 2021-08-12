When you’re upset, stressed or worried, is one of your first thoughts to buy something to cheer yourself up?

If so, you might be an “emotional spender”. This might’ve become even more of a habit during lockdown, where we were unable to reward or commiserate ourselves with experiences in the outside world and so placated our feelings with online shopping and deliveries.

If this sounds like you, don’t worry. “Emotional spending” isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and is actually the norm for most people. We may not be aware of it at the time, but feelings of hope, fear, guilt, shame and boredom can all play a significant role in constructing our financial habits.