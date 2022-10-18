The government’s energy price freeze will now last just six months, following an announcement by the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Last month Liz Truss, the prime minister, set out plans to cap the average household energy bills at £2,500 from October for two years, scrapping the Ofgem price cap that had previously been set at £3,549.

However, Hunt has now said that the energy price guarantee will be reviewed in April, meaning that bills could be set to rise from then. Energy support for businesses will also come to an end.

The chancellor has suggested that the current measures, which apply to all households regardless of income, could be more targeted to support those most in need, but concrete details are yet to be announced. The move, which came as Hunt reversed “almost all” of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, is designed to “cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned”.