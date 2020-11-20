The question of why the pandemic has so badly affected some women’s employment and earnings doesn’t have a simple answer. One piece of the puzzle is the fact that women were more likely than men to work in fields that completely shut down over the spring lockdown, according to early analysis by the Resolution Foundation. Some groups of women have also suffered more than others. Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women in the UK have experienced greater financial consequences as a result of the coronavirus pandemic than their white counterparts; women under 25 are disproportionately likely to work in sectors that have been worst affected by lockdowns; and lower-paid women have borne the brunt of cuts to working hours. It goes without saying that many women are members of more than one of these groups. To paraphrase a well-known coronavirus proverb, we might all be in the same storm, but we’re not all in the same boat.

“The increasing evidence this year for the disproportionate financial impact on BAME communities has been striking,” says Amy Abdelshahid, head of evidence and knowledge management at the African women-led women’s rights organisation Forward. Between May and June, Forward carried out a survey of BAME women in the UK aged 18-65, which found that 26% of participants had experienced a significant reduction in household income. “Many had lost their jobs, had to leave employment due to lack of childcare, or had borrowed money from friends and relatives to stay afloat.”