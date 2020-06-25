It’s hard to comprehend just how massive the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic really is. Alongside the health and social impacts of the virus, the devastating effect the outbreak has had on people’s businesses and livelihoods will have repercussions for years to come.

While the latest ONS statistics revealed that over 600,000 workers lost their jobs between March and May 2020, that number is not indicative of the massive impact the pandemic will likely have in the long term; with the furlough scheme, which currently supports 9.1 million jobs, set to come to an end in October, it’s likely that number will continue to rise as we head towards the end of 2020.