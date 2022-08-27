I’ve not always talked openly about money. For a long time, it felt awkward, uncomfortable and unnecessary, but for me, like many others, the rising cost of living has all but forced my hand. More than ever before, my friends and I find ourselves talking about our bank accounts, what we have and, more prudently, what we don’t. But the more we discuss our relative budgets, strains and concerns for the future, the more it becomes apparent just how patchy our financial education is, and through no fault of our own.

While we’ve spent years earning a salary, living independently and spending, there is still a lot about our own finances that we don’t feel confident about. I have regularly listened to male friends speak confidently about their investments and ISAs, yet I’ve found myself worried that I missed the memo where we all became so clued up on cash. The crypto boom, where everyone seemed to become an ‘expert’ in NFTs and Bitcoin, only solidified it.

But now, amid a cost of living crisis where we’re forced to look to financial influencers like Martin Lewis for guidance and support instead of our actual government in order to survive, the question must be asked: is financial education in the UK failing us?