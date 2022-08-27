FinTok may be helping us through the cost of living crisis, but the lack of financial education is a real problem
As the cost of living keeps rising, more people are turning to FinTok and money influencers for saving hacks in the absence of government advice and support.
I’ve not always talked openly about money. For a long time, it felt awkward, uncomfortable and unnecessary, but for me, like many others, the rising cost of living has all but forced my hand. More than ever before, my friends and I find ourselves talking about our bank accounts, what we have and, more prudently, what we don’t. But the more we discuss our relative budgets, strains and concerns for the future, the more it becomes apparent just how patchy our financial education is, and through no fault of our own.
While we’ve spent years earning a salary, living independently and spending, there is still a lot about our own finances that we don’t feel confident about. I have regularly listened to male friends speak confidently about their investments and ISAs, yet I’ve found myself worried that I missed the memo where we all became so clued up on cash. The crypto boom, where everyone seemed to become an ‘expert’ in NFTs and Bitcoin, only solidified it.
But now, amid a cost of living crisis where we’re forced to look to financial influencers like Martin Lewis for guidance and support instead of our actual government in order to survive, the question must be asked: is financial education in the UK failing us?
Most of us can relate to the popular anecdote about leaving school not knowing how to do our own taxes but having the Pythagoras Theorem cemented in our brains. In England, while financial education is included in the secondary school curriculum as part of citizenship and maths, it struggles to teach real-world financial skills.
It’s no surprise, then, that research by GoCardless found that 85% of British adults agree that the UK education system should teach people more about how to manage their money. What’s more, 69% of British adults agree that we are taught not to get into debt, but not taught how to get out of it; meanwhile, 34% say that traditional methods of building wealth, such as buying shares, are not for them because they are too complicated and don’t know how they work.
In lieu of classroom lessons, so-called FinTok is booming across social media, with millions of insightful tagged videos covering everything from how to reduce your broadband bill to the basics of ETF (exchange-traded funds) investments. But is the internet really where we should be turning for our financial education?
Former teacher turned money-saving influencer Charlotte Jessop agrees that many of us missed out on essential financial information at school, and that the appetite for such content, particularly among women, is growing. “Most of my audience is women,” she tells Stylist of her 66,000 TikTok followers.
“Traditionally, most articles that talk about money in relation to women focus on things like managing debt; whereas for men, they will focus more on building wealth and investing,” she shares. However, Jessop believes that social media is leading the way in closing the inherently gendered gap in our financial knowledge.
“We need a cultural shift and platforms like TikTok are playing a large role in changing the way we perceive money from being something talked about behind closed doors to being out in the open,” she explains. “With updates on inflation and rising energy bills, it feels like there’s something new every week for us to be concerned about.”
A quick straw poll of the office reveals that my colleagues are also increasingly looking to financial influencers on Instagram and YouTube for guidance when it comes to money-saving hacks. But while influencers who share tips, tricks and information about available support are undoubtedly helpful, it shouldn’t be down to them to fill the gaps in our knowledge.
According to research by the Women’s Financial Wellness Barometer, 60% of women in the UK consider their financial planning to be poor or average when it comes to planning ahead for the next 12 months, five years or decade, yet how we handle our money has never been more important.
The government’s announced autumn support package doesn’t go far enough in easing the cost of living crisis. As expenses continue to rise and budgets become tighter, what we do (and don’t) learn at school becomes of crucial importance. “We need to start talking about money from an early age in a really practical way,” Jessop agrees. “We’re not only missing the basics like budgeting and saving but new financial technology and practical skills need to be covered in school alongside lessons on money mindsets. We need to be teaching people that it’s OK to talk about money, it’s OK to reach out for financial help if you’re struggling, and why it’s important to talk about your salary.”
If you are concerned about money, charities like StepChange offer free and confidential advice.
Images: Getty