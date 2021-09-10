Giving up work and travelling the world is something most people would do if they won the lottery. But according to those who follow FIRE, or “financial independence, retire early,” a financial freedom movement that was popularised in the US over the last two decades but has been gaining traction in the UK, it doesn’t have to be a pipedream at all.

Considering with Age UK’s warning that the retirement age will reach 67 by 2028 and is likely to keep increasing, it’s no wonder that so many of us are looking for ways to avoid the fate of working harder for longer.

But is FIRE, with its promise of liberation from salaries and daily work, really the answer?

In an economic climate where job insecurity is high and many have had to use whatever savings they possessed for survival throughout the pandemic, can this method actually work for the everyday person?