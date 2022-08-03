The rising cost of living is hitting us all hard and impacting our everyday lives in different ways. LV=’s Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor survey found that around four in 10 women say they are struggling financially, as are three in 10 men; meanwhile, just over a quarter of workers surveyed said they have less than £1,000 in savings.

This kind of financial insecurity puts a strain not only on our bank balances and mental wellbeing, but our personal relationships too. According to LV=, around 8% of people said they had needed financial support from friends and family in the previous three months – double the amount in the previous quarter.

Capital One’s new research hinted that despite money being on all of our minds, we’ve become increasingly secretive about it, with 32% of people admitting they keep information about their credit cards, personal loans and savings a secret from their partner.