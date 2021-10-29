Trying financial therapy

In my session, Reynal starts by asking me to identify any problematic behaviours I think I display when it comes to money and that I would like to change. I tell her that, while I’m usually good at saving, I find it hard to balance enjoying myself with living within my means, leading me to feel extremely guilty whenever I overspend. I can go for weeks of meal-prepping and ‘no spend days,’ only to ruin it with a large purchase or rack up a significant secondhand shopping bill.

“Money is a powerful symbol, one that people use unconsciously to act out emotional issues,” she explains. “Often, the mismanagement of finances can be rooted in deep emotional issues that are unrelated to money itself. Instead, money becomes just a means to express needs or fears that sometimes are rooted in early relationships.”

“Think about your attitude with money in relation to your upbringing,” Reynal urges me. “To understand the reasons why you might have adopted certain attitudes and behaviours towards money based on the examples you saw around you. Why might you be using money the way you do? What does money stand for?”

I tell her that watching my parents work really hard to save up for Christmases and holidays instilled a strong sense of value and appreciation in me, as well as the need to go without luxuries in the present in order to have them in the future.