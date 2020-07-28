And when research from the Money and Pensions Service has revealed that nine in 10 people across the UK still do not find it any easier to talk about their finances during the pandemic or, even worse, do not discuss money with anyone, it’s vital that we take the time to learn more about how to open up – especially when talking can alleviate some of the strain money worries can place on our mental health.

“Given the financial impact of Covid-19, it’s more important than ever to be open and honest when talking about money. Unfortunately, it’s considered a taboo subject by many,” explains psychologist Honey Langcaster-James.

“Our handling of money can be closely linked with our sense of self-worth, so if someone is experiencing money problems, they often feel shame or embarrassment. The problem is, keeping financial worries a secret can have a damaging effect on your emotional and mental wellbeing. By not talking about the problem, often you end up making the situation worse, and it can also put unnecessary emotional strain on yourself and your relationships.