Ask Billie: “Am I a bad person for resenting my friends who can afford big plans this summer?”

What I have learned (after sinking to the bottom of my overdraft) is that you can still have an amazing summer in two ways: 1) telling your friends your limits so that they understand your restrictions and can work out plans that suit all parties and 2) leaning into the simple life. We get so preoccupied with living our lives at 100mph (I am the worst culprit for this) and filling our diaries when often slowing life down can be just as joyful. You just have to get into the mindset that this is possible. It’s not often that I cite Tik Tok as an education source, but leaning into TikTok’s favourite main character movement will, I think, help you in your endeavours this summer.

To coin the viral sound stolen from Eat, Pray, Love: “We call it the dolce far niente – it’s the sweetest of the doing nothing.” A scroll of this sound on TikTok gives you the idea: slow mornings reading a book in the sunshine, sipping coffee and watching strangers go about their day; drawing the bowl of fruit that’s sitting on your dining table; dipping your feet into cold water on a hot day watching the ripples; listening to someone playing music when you would normally rush past. That’s it. No, bigger plans than that. And it looks entirely blissful.

You are already living the first page of your main character moment because you have set your boundaries: you want to have fun this summer, but you know your financial limits. One of my most special summer memories so far cost me nothing. One Sunday evening I walked up to the top of Richmond Hill and sat on the bench and read my book until the sun set. No snacks, no sundowners – just me, the best view in the world and a book about enemies turned lovers. It was just as divine as the Sunday I had spent the weekend before abroad with friends. Pre-pandemic, even the idea of this would have bored me. Making plans to essentially do nothing? No way. But the contentment I felt enjoying a slower, simpler (read: frugal) life is proof that this shift in perception can lend itself to an equally satisfying way of spending your time.