Ask Billie: “Am I a bad person for resenting my friends who can afford big plans this summer?”

If you’re struggling to afford fun plans with your friends, you’re not alone. Here, Stylist columnist Billie Bhatia helps one woman lean into a different kind of summer
“I’m really struggling with the prospect of being broke over the summer. I decided to go freelance last year and I’m finding there’s less work out there than I anticipated. My friends, who earn more than me, are booking up a summer of festivals, gigs and days out, but I just can’t afford to join them. Any ideas for having a memorable summer that won’t cost much or, preferably, nothing at all?”
Congratulations on going freelance – that’s a huge step and one that can be totally terrifying, so snaps to you for having the guts to do it. After The Great Resignation of 2021, I’m sure plenty of people are feeling a similar panic this summer as we navigate this new territory in the midst of a cost of living crisis. (I could have cried when I filled my car with petrol this week – which I only have because it is cheaper than getting a train back to Leicester). In fact, a recent study by The Open University found the number one concern for 18–34-year-olds right now is the cost of living.
When I finally moved to London, aged 24, the rest of my friends had spent the previous three years climbing the corporate ladder. While I was on the pitiful salary of £11,000 as an intern, they were making up to five times that amount. I was living with family and barely had enough money to cover my travel expenses. So, when it comes to the prospect of zero disposable income, I have plenty of experience on how to do it well – and how not to do it at all.
A British summer promises a lot of things that you mentioned: festivals, days out, holidays with friends, long pub sessions, sitting in Victoria Park sinking rosé until your bum cheeks are numb. And this summer in particular is already like one I have never experienced. With so much catching up to do on the previous two years, the ferocity at which plans are being made right now means that there is always potential to be doing something; often, it’s not even just a casual something but an expensive something. Every day, night and weekend it seems like a party, dinner, gig, hen do, wedding, holiday or spontaneous weekend away is happening. And because I’m powered by FOMO, I have been known to say yes to things when the reality is I can’t afford it.
As much as I desperately wanted to be at all those events, the stress of working out how on earth to pay for them has taken its toll – to the point where I haven’t actually enjoyed the plans I have made because I’ve stretched myself too far. I mean, there’s nothing fun about drinking tap water and ordering a side of sweet potato fries as your main when your friends are sinking cocktails. But, thankfully, you are much more sensible than I have been, by coming to the realisation of what you can – and what you can’t – do this summer. I wish I had leaned into this strong mindset when I was striving to keep up with friends on considerably different incomes.
What I have learned (after sinking to the bottom of my overdraft) is that you can still have an amazing summer in two ways: 1) telling your friends your limits so that they understand your restrictions and can work out plans that suit all parties and 2) leaning into the simple life. We get so preoccupied with living our lives at 100mph (I am the worst culprit for this) and filling our diaries when often slowing life down can be just as joyful. You just have to get into the mindset that this is possible. It’s not often that I cite Tik Tok as an education source, but leaning into TikTok’s favourite main character movement will, I think, help you in your endeavours this summer.
To coin the viral sound stolen from Eat, Pray, Love: “We call it the dolce far niente – it’s the sweetest of the doing nothing.” A scroll of this sound on TikTok gives you the idea: slow mornings reading a book in the sunshine, sipping coffee and watching strangers go about their day; drawing the bowl of fruit that’s sitting on your dining table; dipping your feet into cold water on a hot day watching the ripples; listening to someone playing music when you would normally rush past. That’s it. No, bigger plans than that. And it looks entirely blissful.
You are already living the first page of your main character moment because you have set your boundaries: you want to have fun this summer, but you know your financial limits. One of my most special summer memories so far cost me nothing. One Sunday evening I walked up to the top of Richmond Hill and sat on the bench and read my book until the sun set. No snacks, no sundowners – just me, the best view in the world and a book about enemies turned lovers. It was just as divine as the Sunday I had spent the weekend before abroad with friends. Pre-pandemic, even the idea of this would have bored me. Making plans to essentially do nothing? No way. But the contentment I felt enjoying a slower, simpler (read: frugal) life is proof that this shift in perception can lend itself to an equally satisfying way of spending your time.
The key to having your summer of fun, though, is being determined to reframe what fun looks like on a budget. Whether that is walking around parts of the city or countryside where you live that you’ve never explored before, whiling away days reading all the books on your ‘to be read’ pile, putting on your favourite playlist and dancing until you’re breathless, having a bath – but, like, a really long one where you stream at least three episodes on Netflix, trying out new recipes and cooking them for your friends, working on your freelance portfolio or just taking some time to think about what you want to achieve for the rest of the year. If you are worried about getting work, then this is a way to ease your mind and open up some time for fun.
There is this idea that the ingredients to have fun all require money, but I now know that not be true. Putting your all into ensuring you use the summer to get to know exactly what you want from life through a series of dates with yourself might just be the most fun you’ll ever have.
