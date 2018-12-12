Money

These children have challenged Santa’s pay gap grotto in the best way possible

Susan Devaney
Susan Devaney
Published
Stylist invited children into Santa’s pay gap grotto…

Over the past 12 months, women being paid less than men in the workplace has been addressed like never before.

Not only have we witnessed the introduction of the gender pay gap report in UK businesses, but we’ve also watched with admiration as women across various industries have battled for equal financial footing in 2018. Because it’s simple: same job, same pay.

To name but a few: Carrie Gracie stepped down from her position with the BBC after discovering the massive wage difference to her male counterparts, the sister trio Haim fired their agent for failing to negotiate the same pay as male musicians at a festival this summer, and Claire Foy fought for equal pay to her The Crown co-star, Matt Smith. 

The end result? Women, in their droves, have spoken openly about negotiating the same salaries as men. In turn, companies have started to address the pay gap issue. It will take a long time to equalise, but the gap, for the first time, has been fully acknowledged in 2018.

Now, as the year comes to an end, Stylist invited a bevy of young minds and future leaders into Santa’s pay gap grotto to find out exactly what they make of the gender pay gap when presented as shiny, gold coins. Watch our video above to find out their solution for balancing the money scales going forward. 

Author

Susan Devaney

Susan Devaney is a digital journalist for Stylist.co.uk, writing about fashion, beauty, travel, feminism, and everything else in-between.

