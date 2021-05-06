Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert who also campaigned for Breathing Space, talks about the scheme on the latest episode of his Ask Martin Lewis Podcast.

What is the Breathing Space scheme?

Lewis explains that people looking to benefit from the scheme should speak to a non-profit debt organisation such as Step Change, Citizen’s Advice, Christians Against Poverty and National Debtline: “If you go to one of them to sort out your debts, they can arrange automatically without an agreement from the people you owe money, to give you Breathing Space. This is for England and Wales – Scotland has something similar, Northern Ireland are looking into it.

“During Breathing Space, you will not be charged any additional interest or fees of any kind. Those you owe the money to are not allowed to backdate the interest or fees when the Breathing Space ends. Crucially, during Breathing Space […], all enforcement action must stop, so if you owe people money, they can’t force you to pay it and they can’t contact you about about enforcing the debt. They can’t apply to the DWP to deduct it from your benefit, send bailiffs or disconnect the gas and electricity…

“It’s none of that, it’s breathing space, you get these 60 days to sort your stuff out.”