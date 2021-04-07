Ahead of the Money Rally this weekend, we asked SmartPurse’s Olga Miler for her money-saving tips and pointers. If you have any more questions for Olga, or about our upcoming event, please email events@stylist.co.uk.

Is there a certain percentage of my salary I should be trying to save?

How much you save depends very much on your saving goals, what you’re saving up for and when you want to reach your goal. For things you want in the longer term, for example if you are saving to buy a property or saving for your retirement, it might be better to invest your money, so it has more of a chance to grow.

Every woman should have an emergency fund at hand, ideally this is around three months’ salary, but if you plan to start a business or go freelance, then it’s wise to have more saved, just in case.

How can I easily track what I’m spending?

Whether it’s keeping a spending diary, using a simple Excel spreadsheet, downloading a budgeting app or having a debit card that comes with a budget planner – there are a variety of ways to track what you’re spending.

Equally important when tracking your income and outgoings is to have a budget plan or template that helps you to plan your spending for the near and not-so-near future.

What toxic money habits should I avoid?

There are a number of dangerous money habits to be aware of, ranging from credit card debt to impulse shopping, but these things are thought to have the most negative effect on your finances over a lifetime: