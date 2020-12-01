Brilliant. Now you’ve identified which category your friend fits into it’s time to have a real deep-dive into their likes, wants and needs. This is where Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, a motivational theory in psychology, really comes into play.

You’re going to think about the five universal human needs (represented as hierarchical levels within a pyramid) that we are all constantly striving to meet. They include: physiological needs (e.g. food, water, rest), safety needs (resources, shelter), love and belonging (friendship, trust and intimacy), esteem needs (reputation, accomplishment) and self-actualisation (achieving full potential and being the best you can be).

You can use these hints to help think about the kind of gift that will make your friend feel truly special (and thus stops you buying needless gifts, reducing waste).

The Curious Spirit

• How can you help them develop their unique talents? Your giftee loves to create and express themselves.

• This person leads rather than follows - what are the latest trends to make sure they stay ahead of the curve in 2021?

• They love new discoveries. How can you help introduce them to something new?

The Big Achiever

• Does this person know what you love about them? Can you find a gift that specifically tells them why they’re so great?

• They love to celebrate their achievements – gifts that recognise their best qualities will hit the mark this year.

• This person loves to push themselves – what gift can help them to start a new goal?

The Social Connector

• This friend cherishes special memories. What gift might remind them of a favourite moment you’ve shared together?

• The thought really does count with this person. How can you add your personal touch to their gift to make it truly personal to them?

• They love quality time with friends and family. What are the sights, sounds (and smells!) that make you feel closer when you can’t be there in person?