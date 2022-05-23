Within a week, I’d sat down and added up what we owed. The guilt and shame I felt when I saw the staggering £18,000 figure staring back at me was beyond overwhelming. After all, it was debt racked up from simply living beyond our means. Seeing the horror on John’s face at the mess we were in was physically painful. But there were no recriminations from him, and we agreed to solve it together.

So many people only address the practical when they tackle debt, such as living off baked beans to solve everything. But from my research and self-reflection, I knew there were other psychological issues I had to address first. I needed to confront my relationship with money and my spending habits, to unpick them before I could create new, healthier ones.

I soon discovered why people try to avoid this part. It’s tough emotionally to face up to the bad choices you make. I began to realise just how much of my overspending had been tied up with my feelings of self-worth, because I wanted to be seen as both successful and generous by others.

John and I spoke about it all, being painfully honest with each other. It’s human instinct to want to blame someone, but we tried really hard not to. We’d schedule these conversations at times when we knew we could both really focus. Together, we created a realistic budget and stuck to it. I also came clean to friends and family, admitting that our ‘perfect life’ was an illusion built on debt. I was amazed by how many of them opened up to me in return about their own struggles managing money.

Frankly, the next 22 months were hard. Despite taking a full-time job as an assistant project manager and seeing my salary jump from £20,000 to £39,000, paying off our debts was a slow and painful process. We started by creating a budget and keeping track of all our outgoings, however small. Using Monzo and a budgeting app helped, but I soon learned that technology is just a tool – sticking to a budget is on you.

We closed our credit cards and cancelled subscriptions, such as Virgin Media. We shopped at Aldi with a food budget of £50 a week and only used money from a dedicated ‘fun pot’ if we wanted to go out. We declined party invitations and, if a friend’s birthday cropped up, I invited them over for homemade butter and honey caramel popcorn rather than buying a lavish gift.

The hardest part for me was cutting down the financial support I gave to family back home. The guilt never really went, however much I told myself that I really couldn’t afford to look after other people while I was so deep in debt. The compromise was to create a special pot of money in our budget just for giving. I could choose how it was spent, but once it was gone, I’d have to wait until the following month before I could give any more.

John and I would regularly speak about our progress, but there were arguments, especially if one of us wanted to talk about money when the other didn’t. Then our initial self-imposed deadline of being debt-free within 12 months was set back by a car accident. It was disappointing, but together we decided to recommit and keep going. It’s very hard to get out of debt without emotional support; in many ways, this experience has brought us closer together.