I am guilty of feeling the pressure when Christmas rolls around to buy a gift for everyone, and I know I’m not alone in this. Whether it’s shopping for people I hardly know or for friends who are more like acquaintances but who will definitely get me a gift, I feel the need to not let anyone down, no matter how costly.

This year, however, I made a conscious effort to kick this habit by writing a list of everyone I usually buy gifts for and then ruthlessly scribbling out the names of those who wouldn’t be getting anything from me. It was tough, and I left the culling feeling very guilty for my choices, but inevitably, it will save me money. My family was an obvious keep-on-the-list decision for me, but friends I hadn’t met up with in a while were gone. This form of budgeting felt almost freeing and immediately worked to save me money that I would’ve spent unnecessarily.

Christmas is usually the time for extravagance and presents spilling out from under the tree and cascading across the living room floor. But this year, like last year, a lot of us have been feeling the pinch due to Covid. Moreover, with the new Omicron variant present and seemingly spreading fast, the uncertainty many of us felt last year is back, including regarding our finances.

I graduated from university this year and my income consists solely of the money I make freelancing after being unsuccessful on the job hunt. It’s also the main reason why I’m culling my gift list, as freelance income can be unpredictable. Plus, as an ex-frivolous spender, I have come to the harsh realisation that I need to reign things in to save for my future plans.