Along with discussing religion and politics, one subject that has always been considered a social faux pas to broach is money.

While salaries and savings might not feel like ideal dinner party chat, it’s certainly something we need to become more open about, as the current economic climate makes being honest about our financial situations a necessity.

The rising cost of living is having a very real (and very scary) impact on the everyday lives of most people.

According to research by consultants Lane Clark & Peacock, the number of employees in the UK borrowing to meet basic needs has increased to more than three in five, and over 54% of employees say they do not feel in control of their financial future.