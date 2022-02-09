“I was hacked by an Instagram scammer, and blackmailed into filming a video promoting their scheme”

It’s a worrying trend – but one which Meta (the company that owns Instagram) says it is taking action against.

The company confirmed to Stylist that it has over 40,000 people working on safety and security on the platform, including over 15,000 dedicated content reviewers – and that it uses a combination of detection technology and community reports to find and remove content.

Meta also issued the following tips to help people keep their accounts safe from hackers:

Set up two-factor authentication: This security feature requires you to provide a unique code and your password to log into your account — and you’ll get an alert if someone tries to login to your account from a device we don’t recognise. Set this up by tapping on Settings > Security.

Enable login request: When you’ve set up two-factor authentication, you’ll get an alert if anyone tries to log into your account from a different device. By turning on login request, you can approve or deny those login requests. You can also view the list of devices that have recently logged into your account and log out of old or unfamiliar devices.

Update your phone number and email: Make sure the email address and phone number linked to your device are up to date so that if something happens to your account, we can help you recover it.

Report content and accounts you find questionable: Report individual pieces of content to Instagram by tapping the three dots above a post, holding on a message, or by visiting an account and reporting directly from the profile.

Never respond to a DM sent by an account claiming to be Instagram: Instagram will never send you a DM. If we want to reach you, it will be through the Emails from Instagram tab in Settings > Security, which is the only place you will find direct and authentic communication on the app. Anything else could be a scam.

More information on Instagram scams – including how to report scams – can be found on the Instagram website.