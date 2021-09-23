Thanks to the advent of modern technology, we can now buy things more quickly and efficiently than ever. From next-day delivery and click and collect services to ride-hailing apps and online grocery hauls which take less than 30 minutes to arrive, we no longer have to wait to get the things we want into our hands.

But could all of this actually be making us more impatient? And could our need for instant gratification be costing us more than the express delivery charge? New research from HSBC indicates the answer could be yes.

According to the survey of 2,000 UK adults, almost half of British people say the modern world has made them develop a ‘want it now’ attitude, with two in five confessing to feeling impatient in life.