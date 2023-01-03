It’s also a good idea to utilise lists. Everytime you see or think of something you want to buy, write it down in the Notes section of your phone. At the end of the month, if you’re still coveting the item, you can decide whether to treat yourself or whether the infatuation has passed.

Lastly, it’s important to be realistic about what your needs are and how your lifestyle dictates your money habits. If you have a job that requires you to dress up, it may be that within your low-buy month you decide it’s essential for you to purchase a new blazer or pair of shoes.

This is absolutely OK, but you can also consider the alternatives too. Renting clothing, while it still costs money, does help to minimise clutter and the risk of buyers’ remorse if you need something specifically for an occasion. You could also allow for spending on alterations in your low-buy budget, meaning that you spend a little to make something you already own work for you. Failing that, shopping secondhand before new is another way to keep your costs to a minimum.