It has been a turbulent few weeks for the UK economy.

When Kwasi Kwarteng, then the chancellor of the exchequer, unveiled his mini-budget in September, promising sweeping tax cuts, he was criticised for seemingly prioritising the wealthiest in society at a time when many are struggling with the soaring cost of living.

The value of the pound against the dollar reached a historic low, and Kwarteng announced a major U-turn on his plans to scrap the top rate of tax for the highest earners. Weeks later, on 14 October, Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor and replaced by Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt, who previously served as health secretary under David Cameron and Theresa May, has wasted no time in undoing his predecessor’s work, setting out changes which will effectively undo “almost all” of the controversial mini-budget in a statement today.