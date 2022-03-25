“All of the markets came crashing down and investing became such a hot topic,” she explains of the time, during which she was still working in financial consulting. “I was having these talks with my friends where I was explaining what the share market is and they were so interested and really wanted to learn, but there was a lot of frustration that it hadn’t been done before.”

In the following months, still working in the City, de Broglie became more aware of the discrepancies in financial literacy between men and women. “Even though they had similar levels of understanding, the boys were so loud and so cocky and so arrogant about their cryptocurrency portfolios and how they’re beating the markets, while the women were never really speaking about it, even though I knew that they had lots of knowledge,” she adds.