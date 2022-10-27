“Renting getting you down? I moved back home and have no regrets”

All this aside, the advantages of living back in my hometown far outweigh the negatives. While you do have to be careful who you talk about and how you talk about them (a good motto for life, regardless of where you live), it is a privilege to feel part of a community .



Parenting expert Nina Spencer agrees that sometimes there really is no place like home: “I couldn’t wait to move away from the village I’d lived in all my life; I hated it. I had next to no friends and there was nothing for teenagers to do. So aged 18, I ran away to Skegness.

But when I was 23, a letter came though my dad’s letterbox from my childhood crush, who wanted to go for a drink with old friends. The rest is history: I moved back to my childhood hometown, and we had our own family.

Since having a life-threatening birth complication I’ve come to appreciate small town life. I love the support from the ladies in my local cafe, the people who stop me to ask about my four children and the community that I’m now a part of.”