Just 137 95% mortgages were available for new buyers on Monday (24 October) compared with 283 available on 23 September, the day of the mini-budget. On 1 December 2021, meanwhile, there were 353 options available.

What’s behind this vanishing act? The UK’s mortgage market has been in flux since September, when Kwarteng’s mini-budget (which included since-discarded measures like getting rid of the top rate of tax for high earners) sparked concerns about the country’s economic stability.

A sharp rise in gilt yields, the interest paid on government loans, made it difficult to set lending rates, and mortgage providers started pulling their products from the market in droves.

Although most of the measures in the mini-budget have since been rejected by the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, and the majority of lenders have returned to the market, there are still significantly fewer deals available, and interest rates have reached a 14-year high – with average two- and five-year fixed rates hitting 6.65% and 6.51% .

According to Moneyfacts, the total number of mortgage deals available in the UK is now at 3,067, significantly lower than 3,961 on the morning of Kwarteng’s statement, but up from 2,258 at the start of October.