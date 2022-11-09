If the country had to declare one true hero for 2022, it would surely be Martin Lewis. Once upon a time, the money saving expert helped us to secure cheap holidays and almost too-good-to-be-true Christmas deals. Now, however, amid the cost of living crisis, he continues to provide valuable advice and a lifeline to millions for whom government support packages just aren’t cutting it.

As many of us across the UK continue to take extra measures to make ends meet, Lewis has once again come through with nine handy hacks to make winter survival just that little bit easier.

Sharing them on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show last night (8 November), he spoke of the importance of “focusing on energy efficiency” to get our houses in order for the colder months.