“I think, ‘Well if I’ve spoken to someone on the phone and that’s a real person – it builds trust when you speak to someone,” Ranvigh Singh told Lewis and Susanna Reid.

He replied to both his co-hosts by asking what they would do if a number claiming to be their bank called them: “They’ve called you saying there’s an emergency, call us back on this number – what do you do?

“What most people tend to say is, ‘I’ll go find the real number and I’ll make sure I call the real number.’ But I’d tell you not to do that.”